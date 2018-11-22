A dust storm is seen as it passes over the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Tourists take photographs against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as a dust storm descends on Sydney, Australia, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

A dust storm covered large parts of the Australian state of New South Wales on Thursday, causing respiratory problems to people and delaying flights at Sydney airport as well as engulfing some of the city's landmark buildings such as the Opera House.

Authorities issued a warning about the air quality worsening due to the storm, which stretched over a distance of nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles), and urged people to take precautions, especially highlighting the risk for those with respiratory problems.