A handout picture made available by the Spanish National Police shows the detention of Jos B. (foreground) in Castelltercol, Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Spanish National Police

Spanish police announced Monday that a man had been arrested on suspicion of having murdered a child in the Netherlands 20 years ago, a case that was cracked by Dutch authorities with the help of mass DNA testing.

Nicky Verstappen, 11, was found dead near a campsite in the southern Dutch province of Limburg on Aug. 10, 1998, and the only piece of evidence police were able to find was some unidentified DNA on his body.