President of Colombia Ivan Duque (R) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), attend reception with military honors, at the Casa de Narino, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 November 20180. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President of Colombia Ivan Duque (R) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), attend reception with military honors, at the Casa de Narino, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 November 20180. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President of Colombia Ivan Duque (R) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), attend reception with military honors, at the Casa de Narino, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 November 20180. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Ivan Duque welcomed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte here Thursday with military honors ahead of talks on political and economic issues.

Rutte is the first Dutch head of government to make an official visit to Colombia's in 179 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, despite the Andean nation's proximity to the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, which are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.