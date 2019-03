Armed police at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EN EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Armed police and a body (R) at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The suspected shooter and a second person are in custody after three people were killed and five others wounded here Monday in a shooting on a tram, Dutch police said.

Turkish national Gökmen Tanis, 37, was "detained during a raid on the Old Town In Utrecht" police said on Twitter, adding: "Earlier the police published information and a photo of this same person."