Passengers of a Ryanair flight from Eindhoven to Edinburgh, Scotland, wait inside the terminal on Monday, July 9, as police search the plane for a possible bomb. EFE-EPA/Rob Engelaar

A Ryanair aircraft sits on the runway at Eindhoven Airport on Monday, July 9. EFE-EPA/Rob Engelaar

No explosives were found aboard an airliner at Eindhoven airport that was evacuated after a bomb threat, Dutch military police said Monday.

The Ryanair flight was preparing to take off for Edinburgh, Scotland, when an threatening note was found inside the aircraft.