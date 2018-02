Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (L) shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) prior to their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The Queen of the Netherlands on Tuesday met with the president of Indonesia in Jakarta to discuss financing of small and medium enterprises in the country, where she has also visited farmers and motorcycle-taxi drivers.

After the meeting with Joko Widodo, Queen Maxima told reporters that Indonesia was on the right track for meeting the target of 75 percent of Indonesians gaining access to a formal bank account in 2019, the Dutch embassy in Jakarta said on Twitter.