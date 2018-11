Two original railway boxcars at the WWII Westerbork transit camp in the memorial center in Hooghalen, the Netherlands, Apr. 12, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/SIESE VEENSTRA

The Netherlands' state rail company is to pay compensation to families of survivors and victims of the Holocaust for its historical role transporting Dutch Jews and prisoners of war to Nazi concentration and death camps during World War II, a Dutch lawyer confirmed to EFE Wednesday.

Human rights lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld, who was at the forefront of the case, hailed the news that Nederlandse Spoorwegen had agreed to pay compensation.