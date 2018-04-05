National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde (L) shows an image of Jessie Javier Carlos, the suspected gunman in an armed attack on a casino during a press conference at a hotel in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 04, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa (C) talks about developments in a case of rape allegedly committed by police anti-drug operatives in Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Department of Justice Secretary (DOJ) Vitaliano Aguirre II (L) talks to Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa (R) during flag-raising rites at police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The president of the Philippines on Thursday accepted the resignation of the justice minister and named a new national police chief.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of the justice minister Vitaliano Aguirre, a former university classmate of President Rodrigo Duterte, over his lack of action in some very important court cases, including the justice department not pressing charges against drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa, and for providing witness protection to Janet Napoles, alleged mastermind of a multimillion-dollar scam.