The president of the Philippines on Thursday accepted the resignation of the justice minister and named a new national police chief.
The opposition has been demanding the resignation of the justice minister Vitaliano Aguirre, a former university classmate of President Rodrigo Duterte, over his lack of action in some very important court cases, including the justice department not pressing charges against drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa, and for providing witness protection to Janet Napoles, alleged mastermind of a multimillion-dollar scam.