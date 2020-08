The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, said Monday night he has accepted the offer of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to supply the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 for "free" when it is available and offered to be the first to be publicly vaccinated.

"When the vaccine arrives, I will inject it in public. Experiment with me, that's fine with me. If it works for me, it will work for everyone," the president said in a televised speech nearing midnight on Tuesday. EFE-EPA