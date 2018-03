A picture dated Nov. 23, 2015 shows the new home of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIJN BEEKMAN

Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The president of the Philippines on Wednesday announced his country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court because of its attempts to investigate his anti-drug campaign, which has led to over 7,000 deaths.

"I therefore declare and forthwith give notice, as President of the Republic of the Philippines, that the Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of the Rome Statute effective immediately," Rodrigo Duterte said in a statement, referring to the treaty that established the court.