Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno delivers a speech in a women's forum at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before his departure at the Davao International Airport, Davao city, southern Philippines, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

The Philippines President Monday called the country's chief justice his enemy and urged the parliament to hasten her impeachment process.

Last week, Maria Lourdes Sereno, known for her opposition to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs and other policies, had blamed him for impeachment proceedings against her.