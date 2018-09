Supporters of Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a former military mutiny leader, hold signs during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The stand-off over the arrest of an opposition senator, which continued on Monday, had brought renewed glare on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's continued crackdown on critics, two years after he took office.

Senator Antonio Trillanes has been holed up in the Senate for days now to avoid arrest after Duterte had canceled his amnesty and ordered his immediate arrest for his role in a series of coups between 2003 and 2007.