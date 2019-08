Philippine Senator Leila De Lima (C) is escorted by police after a metropolitan trial court hearing in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima gestures to supporters from inside a police bus after her arraignment at a metropolitan trial court in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippines senator and critic of the president who has been in pretrial detention on accusations related to drug-trafficking has been granted a two-day furlough to on Thursday visit her ailing mother.

Leila de Lima, who has been jailed since Feb. 2017, has led the fight against Rodrigo Duterte in the Senate, where she opened an investigation into allegations of human rights violations during the anti-drugs campaign launched by the president after taking office in June 2016.