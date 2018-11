Several parties and human rights groups on Wednesday criticized the Philippine president for threatening to create his own death squad to target communists.

Members of the outlawed Communist Party of the Philippines, lawmakers, leftist groups and human rights organizations warned that Rodrigo Duterte's intention to form his own team of hitmen to fight Maoist guerrillas of the New People's Army would aggravate violence and the climate of impunity that has been a feature of his time in office.