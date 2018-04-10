The Philippine's president Tuesday defended his controversial anti-drug campaign as well as closer ties with China after years of maritime tensions, in a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, on China's Hainan Island.
"Drug trafficking, terrorism and corruption were rotten social diseases that devoured my country," Rodrigo Duterte said in a plenary session in which his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the International Monetary Fund chief, Christine Lagarde, were also present.