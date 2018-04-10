Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks on before his departure at the Davao International Airport, Davao city, southern Philippines, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the opening of the Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, Hainan province, China, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer CHINA OUT

The Philippine's president Tuesday defended his controversial anti-drug campaign as well as closer ties with China after years of maritime tensions, in a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, on China's Hainan Island.

"Drug trafficking, terrorism and corruption were rotten social diseases that devoured my country," Rodrigo Duterte said in a plenary session in which his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the International Monetary Fund chief, Christine Lagarde, were also present.