Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to affected people after a fire broke out at their residential area, inside the Malacanang Compound in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The President of the Philippines on Wednesday hit back at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, a month after the UN official had said the Philippine president needed a "psychiatric evaluation," the Philippines presidential press office said on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Duterte responded to the high commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein in a speech on Tuesday night in Oriental Mindoro province, where he gave a speech during the inauguration of a Bridge in Bongabong.