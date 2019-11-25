Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo answers questions from media after sitting as co-chairperson during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines’ president has fired vice president and prominent critic of his administration, Leni Robredo, from her post as the head of his drug war, less than three weeks after she was appointed.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo claimed that this measure was taken in response to a suggestion of the Liberal Party president, who is also Robredo's leader, and in response to the "taunt and dare" that the vice president showed, as he accused her of “embarrassing” the country and “politicizing” the issue. EFE-EPA