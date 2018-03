(FILE) Filipino policemen install police lines at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

(FILE) Kenneth Roth, the Executive Director of the US-based international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) 'Human Rights Watch', speaks at a press conference in Paris, France, Jan. 18, 2018, during which the organization presented their annual report for 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The government of the Philippines has indirectly threatened rights groups by linking them with drug lords in the country, the NGO Human Rights Watch said in a statement Tuesday.

HRW was responding to a comment by Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque who on Monday said that "some human rights groups have become unwitting tools of drug lords to hinder the strides of the (Rodrigo Duterte) administration."