A Filipino employee displays a pink diamond seized three decades ago from Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines, during an appraisal at the Central Bank of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines, Nov 27, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Former first lady Imelda Marcos attends the proclamation of her daughter Senator-elect Imee Marcos (not pictured) in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino employee displays a necklace seized three decades ago from Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines, during an appraisal at the Central Bank of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines, Nov 27, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The president of the Philippines has authorized the auction of jewels valued at $13.5 million that were seized from Imelda Marcos, widow of deceased dictator Ferdinand Marcos, after the fall of his government in 1986, Philippine media reported Friday.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson, Salvador Panelo confirmed from Tokyo that Duterte has agreed to auction the jewelry for the benefit of the public.