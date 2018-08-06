Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) gestures with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim (L), MILF Vice-Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar (R) and other officials at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine president on Monday led the ceremonial signing of a law that grants greater autonomy to a Muslim-majority region in the south of the country, which has been devastated by a decades-long separatist conflict.

President Rodrigo Duterte had already signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law last week after it was approved by both houses of Congress, as the country took a crucial step in resolving the separatist conflict on Mindanao island, as per a 2014 peace deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the largest Muslim rebel group in the country.