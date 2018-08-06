The Philippine president on Monday led the ceremonial signing of a law that grants greater autonomy to a Muslim-majority region in the south of the country, which has been devastated by a decades-long separatist conflict.
President Rodrigo Duterte had already signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law last week after it was approved by both houses of Congress, as the country took a crucial step in resolving the separatist conflict on Mindanao island, as per a 2014 peace deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the largest Muslim rebel group in the country.