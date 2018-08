Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (L) speaks next to the tomb of an unknown soldier during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the 'Libingan ng mga Bayani' (Cemetery of Heroes) in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaks the to media during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the 'Libingan ng mga Bayani' (Cemetery of Heroes) in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (R) salutes the tomb of an unknown soldier during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the 'Libingan ng mga Bayani' (Cemetery of Heroes) in Taguig City, south of Philippines, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine president on Monday led a wreath-laying ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the Cemetery of Heroes in Taguig City, south of Manila.

In addition to laying a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Libingan ng mga Bayani, Rodrigo Duterte made typically tongue-in-cheek remarks to the gathered media as he recalled the nation's first hero, Lapu-Lapu, lamenting how his memory had been reduced to a species of fish.