A boy holds up a placard that reads 'President Duterte' while sitting atop his father's shoulders, before members of the Filipino community meet with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at a convention hall in Singapore, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures to the crowd during his meeting with members of the Filipino community gathered within a convention hall in Singapore, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Philippines president has announced that the ban on Filipinos working in Kuwait would be made permanent, as he urged those still working in the Arab country to return home, state media reported on Sunday.

Rodrigo Duterte made the comments during a speech on Saturday to Filipinos living in Singapore, where the president was attending the 32nd ASEAN Summit.