Vice Chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Ghazali Jaafar (R) gestures the peace sign with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A handout picture made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) on 19 September 2016 shows Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza (L) speaking with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chairman Nur Misuari (R) before the release of Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad (not pictured) in the town of Jolo, Sulu island, Philippines, Sep. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SIMEON CELI / PPD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claimed at an election event that the Moro National Liberation Front - an Islamic separatist organization based in southern Philippines - has threatened to go to war if federal constitutional reform is not approved, the President's office said on Thursday.

"If you do not give it (Federalism) to me, let me be very honest: I will go to war," MNLF founder Nur Misuari had said, Duterte had said late Wednesday night during an election event in Manila.