Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) secure a street during an operation against illegal drugs in Valenzuela City, north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) finds packets of what is believed to be illegal drugs from the home of a suspected pusher during a raid in Makati City, east of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Manila, Mar 15 (efe-epa).- The Philippines has named 46 government officials on a controversial "narco list' for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, just two months before May general elections, according to a statement published on the presidency website on Friday.

"My decision to unmask these drug personalities was anchored on my trust in the government agencies who have vetted and validated the narco-list," said President Rodrigo Duterte said late Thursday night.