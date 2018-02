Ka Kathryn (Comrade Kathryn), of the New People's Army (NPA of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) looks on during a press conference in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Fighters of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) raise their guns in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he speaks during the 23rd anniversary of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The President of the Philippines has offered a bounty of around $500 for killing a member of the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, official sources said on Thursday.

Rodrigo Duterte's comments come after Jose Maria Sison - the exiled leader of the CPP - said last week in the Netherlands that the NPA - considered a terrorist organization by the Philippines, the United States and the European Union - was capable of killing one soldier a day.