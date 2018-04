Ka Kathryn (Comrade Kathryn), of the New People's Army salutes during a closing ceremony in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Fighters of the New People's Army hold their guns during a formation in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The president of the Philippines has offered a ceasefire and peace talks with the New People's Army - a left-wing rebel group - after multiple clashes in recent months, his office said on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Duterte made the offer on Tuesday during a speech in Oriental Mindoro province, and said he was open to resuming talks, according to an official transcript of the speech provided by his office on Wednesday.