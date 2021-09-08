Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, legally barred from being reelected to the presidency, on Wednesday officially announced his candidature for the post of vice president in the next elections, set to be held in May 2022.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech at a ceremony in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines 04 January 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
