Citizens receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive administering AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) and Sinovac in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte wearing a facemask at the Jose Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines, 30 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The president of the Philippines has ordered the arrest of unvaccinated people flouting stay-at-home orders amid rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, Manila authorities imposed new measures, including stay-at-home orders for unvaccinated residents, which a day later were extended to nearby provinces.