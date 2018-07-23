Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Philippines, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C, at rostrum) gives the thumbs up sign to Philippine Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri (bottom L) during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Philippines, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The president of the Philippines urged legislators to approve a bill that would grant increased autonomy to a restive region in the south of the country during his annual State of the Nation Address.

Speaking to legislators in the capital city Manila, Rodrigo Duterte also refused to backdown in his campaign against the illegal drugs trade, which has left thousands dead since he took office in 2016, and which has led international institutions and human rights groups to severely criticize the 73-year-old.