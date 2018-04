Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks on before his departure at the Davao International Airport, Davao city, southern Philippines, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

The president of the Philippines Monday said he would not compensate hotel owners on Boracay island, one of the country's main tourist destinations, for losses caused by the temporary closure of the island due to water pollution.

During a televised address, Rodrigo Duterte added that he wanted to return the land to Filipino farmers after the island's rehabilation, and confirmed the government would provide a 2 billion peso ($38 million) aid package to those affected.