Protesters hold mock images of Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (L) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) during a protest against Martial Law outside a military camp that also houses the DND in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec 04 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters strike a mock sign depicting the Department of National Defense (DND) during a protest against Martial Law outside a military camp that also houses the DND in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec 04 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The President of the Philippines has requested Congress to extend martial law for the third time over the southern region of Mindanao, where several terrorist groups affiliated to the Islamic State are active, government sources said on Friday.

"The Senate President and House Speaker will call for a joint session to discuss the President's request for the extension of martial law," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a message to the media.