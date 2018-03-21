epa06617397 A handout photo made available by the Philippines Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) saluting during graduation rites at Camp General Mariano Castaneda in the town of Silang, Cavite province, Philippines, 21 March 2018. EPA/KARL NORMAN ALONZO / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Philippines Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) reviewing cadets during graduation rites at Camp General Mariano Castaneda in the town of Silang, Cavite province, Philippines, 21 March 2018.

The president of the Philippines said Wednesday he would not send troops to support the United States in its wars during his mandate.

Rodrigo Duterte was addressing a police academy graduation ceremony in Cavite, south of the capital city, Manila.