Senator-elect Ronald dela Rosa, former police general who lead the bloody war against drugs, gestures before a proclamation ceremony in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODEL LUMIARES

(L-R) Senators-elect Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Junior, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, Christopher 'Bong' Go, Cynthia Villar, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay, Imee Marcos, Juan Edgardo Angara and Aquilino 'Koko Pimentel raise their hands during a proclamation in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Allies of the Philippines president have swept opposition candidates in the midterm elections, according to official results announced today after several postponements and accusations of a lack of transparency.

The "Magic 12," or the 12 senators who will make up half of the Upper House with a six-year mandate, were presented at a formal event at the Philippine International Convention Center by Sheriff Abas, the chairperson of the Commission on Elections.