Secretary Jesus Dureza, Philippines Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, speaks during the launch of the National Peace Consciousness Month at the Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City, Philippines, 03 September 2018. Dureza spoke on the Philippine government's developments in peace negotiations, including the recent passage of the Organic Law for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

(L-R) Philippine Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, MILF Vice-Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar and MILF Peace Panel Chairperson Mohagher Iqbal hold the the proposed Bangsamaro Basic Law (BBL) draft at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, 17 July 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine presidential adviser on the Peace Process resigned in the midst of escalating hostilities with communist guerrillas, two months before the Bangsamoro plebiscite to implement a peace agreement in the Muslim majority region in the southern part of the country.

"I am very sad that I accepted the resignation of Secretary Dureza," Rodrigo Duterte said during an event on Tuesday night in Bohol island, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.