Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte (L), son of President Rodrigo Duterte and Maneses Carpio (R), son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte, take their oath during a Senate inquiry in Pasay City, south Manila, Philippines, Sep. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The son of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was cleared on Wednesday of any involvement with a shipment of methamphetamine which was smuggled into the country, the Office of the Ombudsman of the Philippines said.

Paolo Duterte, 43, had been named as one of the middle-men in the receipt of a shipment of 604 kilograms (1331 pounds) of methamphetamine hydrochloride from China, worth around $125 million.