Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte (L), son of President Rodrigo Duterte and Maneses Carpio (R), son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte, take their oath during a Senate inquiry in Pasay City, south Manila, Philippines, Sep 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The son of the president of the Philippines on Friday filed his nomination for a seat in the House of Representatives from the Davao region in the legislative elections set to take place in May 2019.

Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed his certificate of candidacy in the presence of his sister and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, city information chief Jefry Tupas said on Facebook.