A handout picture made available by the Malacanang Photo Bureau shows incoming Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (L) taking his Oath of Office as the President of the Republic of the Philippines with his children standing at his back as witnesses during the inauguration ceremony in Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MALACANANG PHOTO BUREAU / HANDOUT

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) sits with Lieutenant General Rolando Joselito D. Bautista (L) and Major General Macairog Sabeniano Alberto (R), during a change of command ceremonies of the Philippine Army at a military camp in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine president said he was against political dynasties even through three of his four children are contesting legislative and municipal elections set to be held in May next year.

The Presidential office reported Friday that Rodrigo Duterte, in a ceremony on Thursday evening, said he did not want to create a political dynasty but was forced to as that was what the people wanted.