Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, 05 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he is "not scared" of an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC), after the court confirmed this week that there are indications of crimes against humanity having been committed during his war on drugs.

"I will die for my principles… if I end up in jail, that's okay with me, as long as I did what was right," the controversial president said in a televised speech Wednesday night, insisting that he never ordered any killings.