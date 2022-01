Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte (2-R) wearing a facemask, is escorted during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal at the Jose Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines, 30 December 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Duterte says he won't apologize for his deadly war on drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in a cabinet meeting with experts he "will never apologize" for the thousands of deaths derived from the violent war on drugs he promoted since he took power in 2016.

"I will never, never apologize for those deaths (...) Kill me, send me to prison, I will never ask for forgiveness," the president said Tuesday night during a televised meeting.