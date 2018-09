Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a former military mutiny leader, holds a copy of his amnesty granted by former President Benigno Aquino III, while speaking to the media at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte reviews the guard of honor with King Abdullah II of Jordan (not pictured) at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDRE PAIN

The president of the Philippines on Tuesday alleged that there was a conspiracy to remove him from power, masterminded by opposition groups, the banned Communist Party of the Philippines, and Magdalo, an organization formed by dissident former soldiers.

He claimed that he had evidence to back up his accusations, including the transcript of a telephone conversation between the alleged conspirators that was provided to him by a foreign ally.