The President of the Philippines has said his government will not buy any more weapons from the United States after the American administration threatened to impose sanctions on countries purchasing Russian military equipment, according to the transcription of a speech released by the presidential office on Friday.

In an address to soldiers in the Bulacan province Thursday night, Rodrigo Duterte said he would not agree to buy equipment from the US as it had been among the first countries to strongly criticize his war on drugs.