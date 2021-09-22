President Rodrigo Duterte speaks via a video link during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, in New York City, New York, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/SPENCER PLATT / POOL

The president of the Philippines said on Wednesday (Manila time) that those who "have acted beyond bounds" during police operations shall be held accountable according to the country's laws, a week after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it will investigate his war on drugs.

In a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, Rodrigo Duterte said that he has instructed the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police to review the conduct of the authorities during the anti-drugs campaign that he launched upon his arrival to power in 2016 and that has claimed the lives of least 6,181 people.