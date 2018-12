Philippines President President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The president of the Philippines has launched yet another verbal attack against Catholic bishops, calling them useless and saying they should be killed, according to the transcription of one of his speeches released by the presidential office Thursday.

More than 85 percent of the country's population is Catholic.