President of the Philipinnes Rodrigo Duterte (C) kisses the cheek of a female delegate after delivering his speech during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Business and Investment Summit at the National Convention Center (NCC) in Vientiane, Laos, Sep. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

The president of the Philippines, known for his sexist comments and even rape jokes, has signed a law against sexual harassment that criminalizes various forms of sexual aggression, such as catcalling and wolf-whistling.

Rodrigo Duterte's office late on Monday released a copy of the law, named the Safe Spaces Act, which Duterte had signed in April, without explaining the delay in its publication.