The president of the Philippines threatened to stop operations of social networking site Facebook in the country after the company took down several accounts linked to the Philippine armed forces and police last week for violating its policies.

"We allow you to operate here, hoping that you can help us also. Now, if government (sic) cannot espouse or advocate something which is good for the people, then what's your purpose in my country?" Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address on Monday night. EFE-EPA