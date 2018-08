Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (C) holds a Galil sniper rifle during the change of command ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The President of the Philippines threatened to kill around 100 police officers accused of corruption and abuse of power during a speech at the Malacanang palace, according to a press statement distributed to foreign media on Wednesday.

The footage of Rodrigo Duterte's speech, which was delivered on Tuesday night, was being aired repeatedly on Philippine television channels on Wednesday.