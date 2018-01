Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

(L-R) Filipino Bureau of Customs chief Isisdro Lapena, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, and Maneses Carpio, son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte, take their oath during a Senate inquiry in Pasay City, south Manila, Philippines, Sept. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The President of the Philippines is set to fire more top officials as part of his anti-graft campaign, according to the transcript of a meeting released by the presidential palace on Friday.

During the meeting on Thursday, Rodrigo Duterte announced he is set to replace the head of a government agency, three generals, and between 50 and 70 police officers.