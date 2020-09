Placards lay on the ground along candles during a protest on the eve of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's birthday at a school in Manila, Philippines, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A general view as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2014 (reissued 14 September 2020). EPA-EFE FILE

For the first time since he took office in 2016, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will participate in the United Nations General Assembly, which will meet virtually this week due to restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be the President's first time to address the UN General Assembly, the main deliberative board of the UN where all the 193 member states are represented," the head of presidential protocol, Robert Borje, reported Monday at a press conference. EFE-EPA