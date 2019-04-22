The president of the Philippines is set to sign at least five bilateral agreements during his official visit to China this week, the Philippine government said on Monday, amid rising tensions between the two countries due to disputes in the South China Sea.

Rodrigo Duterte is set to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing from Apr. 25 to 27 - which will be joined by leaders of around 30 countries - and simultaneously carry out an official visit, during which he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.