An aerial view of an unidentified island, part of chain of islands in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan island, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The president of the Philippines has urged China to temper its behavior in the disputed areas of South China Sea.

In a speech delivered on Tuesday night at the presidential palace, Rodrigo Duterte, who has sought improved ties with Beijing since taking office two years ago, called on China to respect countries' right of passage through waters Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands.